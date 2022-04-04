Paramedicine Program moving to former Frankville fire house

The Community Paramedicine Program (CPP) has a new home at the North Leeds Paramedic Station.

The Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service (LGPS) program has been up and running for about a year now, providing in-home health care and virtual visits to more than 1,000 local residents.

Elected officials and staff at the station announced Friday the Community Paramedicine Program office and training centre would be housed in Frankville, in the former Elizabethtown-Kitley Township fire station.

“Our government is fixing Ontario’s long-term care system and improving the care seniors receive is a key part of our plan,” said the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, after touring the location.

“The expansion of the Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program will support seniors across the province with the care they need when and where they need it while they wait for a bed in long-term care,” the Minister said.

The LGPS has received $1.25 million from the provinvce to operate the Paramedicine program, and will receive an additional $3.25 million to continue into 2024. Funding is provided by Ontario Ministry of Long Term Care as well as the Ministry of Health, and is based on waitlists of seniors seeking placement in long term care facilities, or who will soon be eligible.

In 2021, the program enrolled a total of 777 clients, who were visited on 1,688 occasions, in addition to 317 virtual visits. “We now have the resources to reach out and provide care to some of our most vulnerable in the community,” said Warden Roger Haley.

Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service Chief Jeff Carss said all Community Paramedic resources, along with five paramedic staff and two Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) are housed at the site as it is being renovated.

The program provides home visitation services 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. The program reduces the number of costly 911 calls, avoidable emergency room visits, and provides additional support for individuals. “This allows residents to stay at home longer, and be healthier and happier,” said Paramedic Service Superintendent Jonathan Sylvester, who supervises the program. “The Community Paramedic Program is in the unique position of bringing experienced medical assessments, treatments and ongoing health care inside the homes of Leeds Grenville residents.

Individuals are referred to the program through their home care staff, family doctor, or paramedic.