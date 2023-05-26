Paramedics in Leeds Grenville recognized for lifesaving care

In 2023, Paramedic Services Week is celebrated across Canada from May 21st to 27th. This year’s theme is "Diversity in Paramedicine; The Patient. The Provider. The Profession." The theme is meant to recognize the importance of diversity, inclusion and equity. Counties Council, at its meeting over the week, recognized Paramedic Services Week and the team of Leeds Grenville Paramedics who provide critical, lifesaving care to residents and visitors.

Warden Nancy Peckford stated the Counties employs many highly qualified and dedicated paramedics and offered sincere thanks to each of them, acknowledging the high quality of care and critical expertise they provide. She said, "There has been a lot of conversation around the status of our Paramedic Service and making sure they can do their jobs well while taking good care of themselves. Many of us have had personal, first-hand experience with our local paramedic service and we know how incredibly dedicated they are."

Leeds Grenville Paramedic Chief, Jeff Carss, said: "We thank our paramedics for the hard work and professional care they provide to thousands of Leeds and Grenville residents and visitors." He also thanked Paramedics for supporting one another, especially over the last couple of years. "Paramedics are an essential component to Ontario's healthcare system and the work they do for Ontarians is sincerely valued."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray