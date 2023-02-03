Parents arrested after infant found unconscious at home in Downtown Kingston
Kingston Police Service report a dangerous drug-related incident involving an infant in Kington. On January 27th, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m. an emergency call was placed by the parents of a one-year-old infant from a residence located in downtown Kingston. The parents had discovered the infant unconscious, with no vital signs, and had contacted 911 for assistance.
Kingston Fire and Rescue report that they attended the scene and provided medical attention to the infant who was then provided additional treatment by Frontenac Paramedics and swiftly transported to Kingston General Hospital. Once at the hospital, it was discovered that an opioid overdose had caused the infant's illness.
Once that the hospital, staff administered multiple shots of Narcan, which was able to reverse the effects of the overdose and ultimately save the infant's life. Kingston Police report that further investigation by officers of the parent's residence revealed various narcotics, including fentanyl, which were left in areas easily accessible to the infant.
The parents of the infant were subsequently arrested and later released on conditions with a future court date. Both parents, who were 34 and 22 years of age, were charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Charges laid after online child luring investigation in Renfrew CountyOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe has arrested a 28-year-old man from Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township following an investigation into an allegation of online luring from November 2022.
Impaired motorist charged driving erratically on Barron Canyon Rd in PetawawaA 52-year-old man from Greater Madawaska has been arrested and charged after being pulled over while driving impaired on Barron Canyon Road in the Town of Petawawa. Ontario Provincial Police report the arrested occurred following a complaint call on February 1st.
Health Units warns extreme cold expected to continuing in coming daysThe Health Unit says cold weather can cause very serious health conditions and even death. With Environment Canada anticipating wind chills producing minus 40C to minus 45C temperatures, the Health Units give precautions to stay safe and warm.
Cold weather health warning from KFL&A Health UnitKFL&A Public Health is issuing a Cold Weather Health Warning from Friday into Saturday morning, with Environment Canada anticipating temperatures dropping between -35°C and -45°C. The Health Unit offers tips and precautions to stay safe and warm.
Canadian Army announced as major partner in 2023 Ontario Winter GamesTaking place in Renfrew County from February 2nd to 5th and February 9th to 12th, the 2023 Ontario Winter Games has announced another major partner. Athletes and visitors will see soldiers from the 4th Canadian Division and vehicles at various venues and events.
OPP remind residents of vehicle safety following car theft in PetawawaThe investigation is ongoing into a vehicle that was stolen from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Victoria Street in Petawawa. Police say the car was left running and unattended when it was stolen.
Temporary traffic disruption notice in Downtown PembrokePembroke Street East and Pembroke Street West, between Maple Avenue and Christie Street, will be temporarily closed for City crews to remove snow in the downtown core. The affected streets will be closed Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, from 11:00 p.m. until approximately 8:00 a.m., February 3rd, 2023.
Fatal collision on train tracks in Thousand Islands TownshipA 75-year-old man is dead after a collision involving a car and a passenger train on Pykeview Drive in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township. Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased and the investigation is ongoing.
UCDSB recognizes and celebrates Black History MonthSchools in the Upper Canada District School Board say classes will be focused on celebrating Black Culture during the month of February, including reading books, graphic novels and poetry by Black authors, watching Heritage Minute stories, and more.