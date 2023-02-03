Parents arrested after infant found unconscious at home in Downtown Kingston

Kingston Police Service report a dangerous drug-related incident involving an infant in Kington. On January 27th, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m. an emergency call was placed by the parents of a one-year-old infant from a residence located in downtown Kingston. The parents had discovered the infant unconscious, with no vital signs, and had contacted 911 for assistance.

Kingston Fire and Rescue report that they attended the scene and provided medical attention to the infant who was then provided additional treatment by Frontenac Paramedics and swiftly transported to Kingston General Hospital. Once at the hospital, it was discovered that an opioid overdose had caused the infant's illness.

Once that the hospital, staff administered multiple shots of Narcan, which was able to reverse the effects of the overdose and ultimately save the infant's life. Kingston Police report that further investigation by officers of the parent's residence revealed various narcotics, including fentanyl, which were left in areas easily accessible to the infant.

The parents of the infant were subsequently arrested and later released on conditions with a future court date. Both parents, who were 34 and 22 years of age, were charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray