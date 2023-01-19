Parked vehicle damaged in Twsp. North Algona Wilberforce, Ont
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe is investigating a mischief to property incident involving a motor vehicle. The mischief took place in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce on January 15th, 2023.
Police report that the vehicle was damaged shortly after 2:00 a.m. When the mischief to the vehicle occurred, police say it was parked at a residence on Highway 60. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
