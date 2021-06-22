Parking lot collision leads to impairment charges in Pembroke

A collision in a parking lot has led to impairment charges in the City of Pembroke.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on June 14th at around 8:30 p.m. after a collision involving two vehicles at a business on Pembroke St. East.

No injuries were reported.

Police say one of the drivers left the scene of a collision and was stopped by police a short time later on Maple Ave. in Pembroke.

As a result of an investigation, 22-year-old Sherrilyn Bzidel of Pembroke faces two operation while impaired charges.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on July 20th.