Parking lot collision leads to impairment charges in Pembroke
A collision in a parking lot has led to impairment charges in the City of Pembroke.
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on June 14th at around 8:30 p.m. after a collision involving two vehicles at a business on Pembroke St. East.
No injuries were reported.
Police say one of the drivers left the scene of a collision and was stopped by police a short time later on Maple Ave. in Pembroke.
As a result of an investigation, 22-year-old Sherrilyn Bzidel of Pembroke faces two operation while impaired charges.
The accused was scheduled to appear in court on July 20th.