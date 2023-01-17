Parole Enforcement Squad apprehend Federal Offender in Belleville, Ont.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says they would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on January 6th, 2023, has been apprehended in Belleville.

Drew Stone is currently serving a four (4) year, four (4) month and thirteen (13) day sentence for Theft Under $5000, Possession of Schedule I Substance X2, Possession of Schedule I/ II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X2, Fail to Comply with Probation Order X2, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of Property of Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Fail to Comply with Condition of Undertaking/Recog, Operate Motor Vehicle While Disqualified.

Police say his whereabouts were unknown for several weeks following January 6th. Following the apprehension the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad said would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray