Parole Enforcement Squad asks for help locating repeat federal offender

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release. R.O.P.E describes Drew Stone as a Caucasian male, 37 years of age, 6' 3" (191 cm), 162 lbs (73 kgs) with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stone is currently serving an over four-year sentence for Theft Under $5000, Possession of Schedule I Substance X2, Possession of Schedule I/ II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X2, Fail to Comply with Probation Order X2, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of Property of Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Fail to Comply with Condition of Undertaking/Recog, Operate Motor Vehicle While Disqualified.

Police say that the offender is known to frequent the Belleville, Oshawa, and Kingston areas of Ontario. Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray