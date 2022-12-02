Pascan Aviation pausing service at YGK Airport
In an effort to provide a better level of customer service, Pascan Aviation is pausing air service at YGK Airport as of January 6, 2023.
Travellers holding tickets will be honoured through to that date.
Aron Winterstein, YGK Airport Manager, says forward bookings are not where they need to be. "This is not an issue with safety or support from our partners and residents. Currently, travellers cannot book directly on the Air Canada website, use Aeroplan points for bookings or speak with an Air Canada booking agent. and we are pausing service until those levels of high customer service can be met," he said.
Travellers can book flights from YGK/Kingston to YUL/Montreal through January 6, by visiting Pascan Aviation website to take advantage of the $99 seat sale offered in December.
