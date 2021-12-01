Patients allowed two visitors at Pembroke Regional Hospital

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is updating its visitor policy for admitted patients.

Patients can now have up to two people, whether it be a general visitor or essential caregiver, at the same time.

Visitors and essential caregivers must pass the screening criteria at the entrance in order to be allowed to visit.

Visitors are allowed in the building during the regular hours of visitation. Those hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Special considerations are being given to the following:

Patients within the Emergency Department

Patients admitted to LDRP

Patients approaching end of life

The hospital says as the situation changes and evolves, the visitory policy may be revised to reflect the changes.