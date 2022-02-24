Paul Fournier named second recipient of 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement Award

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced the late Paul Fournier as its second recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement Award.

Hunter Grant was announced as the other recipient.

The chamber says two awards are being given this year due to no recipient in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a press release, Fournier was a long-time practicing lawyer who was a prominent member of the community donating to numerous organizations and initiatives. These include St. Lawrence College, Brockville General Hospital, YMCA, Aquatarium, Theatre Brockville, Brockville Arts Centre, Ice Storm Relief and more.

Fournier served as a municipal councillor for the City of Brockville and was recognized by the chamber as Citizen of the Year in 2007.

"Mr. Fournier did so very much to build our city and region into a beautiful place to live, work and play," said Brockville & District Chamber of Commerce President, Orlando Spicer, in a press release. He was a true community leader and an unwavering champion for countless worthy causes. People like him do not come along every day. We will always remember him fondly and we are forever grateful for his decades of service."

Fournier passed away in May of 2020. He will be posthumously recognized as the 11th person to receive the award.

The award will be presented during a special ceremony following the Chamber's Annual General Meeting and breakfast at the Brockville Convention Centre on Thursday, March 31st.

More information for those interested in attend can be found at the Commerce's website.