Paw Patrol taking the Stage in Kingston!

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group proudly present PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite."

This brand-new production is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honourary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!

The show is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Tickets start at $20, and for all four Kingston shows are on sale Friday, October 7th at 10:00 AM and may be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.

"Heroes Unite" follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It's up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets "ruff," lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

This marks the third VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon touring collaboration under the PAW Patrol banner.

Since its debut in the fall of 2016, the PAW Patrol Live! Stage shows have been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. It's the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and introduce their kids to live theatre.

Shows in Kingston will be on June 3 and 4th, and show times are 11am and 3 pm both days, at the Leons Centre.