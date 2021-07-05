Pedestal at City Park to be temporarily removed

KINGSTON, ONT -- The City of Kingston says it will be temporarily storing the pedestal at City Park to prevent future vandalism.

The pedestial had been previously used underneath the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald. The statue has since been moved to storage after Kingston city council voted on June 16th to remove it from the park, place it in storage, then put it up in Cataraqui Cemetery, where Macdonald is buried.

The removal of the statue and placement into city storage commenced on June 18.

The city says the decision to store the pedestial is not related to the relocation of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue.

“This decision is not affiliated to the one taken by Council on June 16 to relocate the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, but rather, any actions that are planned are strictly to prevent further vandalism and protect the pedestal – which remains City property and a part of its Civic Collection,” Lanie Hurdle, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Kingston, said in a press release. “We are currently working through details and scheduling. We anticipate that the pedestal will remain in storage while we conduct our public engagement on the future use of the pedestal.”

In a press release, the city notes that it will take time for the planning and implementation of the temporary removal of the pedestal to ensure there is no damage.