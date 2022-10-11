Pedestrian dead after being struck by transport truck
Ontario Provincial Police in Frontenac are investigating a collision between a Transport truck and a pedestrian, that's left 1 person dead.
On Oct. 9th, just before 10 p.m. a 52-year-old man was struck, OPP responded to the incident and say he was dead on the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing, OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam video of it, contact the Frontenac division of OPP at 1-888-310-1122
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
