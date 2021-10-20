Pedestrian in serious collision on Parkedale Ave. identified

An update on the pedestrian collision on Parkedale Ave. at Ormond St. from last Friday.

Brockville Police have identified the pedestrian as 77-year-old John Waddington of Brockville.

Waddington suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision. He has since been in stable condition, but remains in hospital recovering.

Police say they have not laid any charges at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

