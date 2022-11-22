Pedestrian narrowly avoided by dangerous driver

Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West has charged the driver of a vehicle following a collision where a pedestrian narrowly avoided being struck. The incident took place on November 19th, 2022 around 11:30 a.m. on Dundas Street East, west of Marmora Street.

An SUV heading west left the roadway on a curve and narrowly missed colliding with a pedestrian on the sidewalk. Police were able to obtain video footage of the incident from a CCTV camera.

As a result of the investigation, 64-year-old Dale Mackintosh, from Quinte West has been charged with dangerous driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on December 22, 2022.

Quinte West OPP add that they are looking to speak with and identify the pedestrian involved, as they left the scene prior to police arrival. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray