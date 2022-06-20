PemBARK coming to Pembroke July 2nd & 3rd

The City of Pembroke is partnering up with Canine Watersports Canada to host PemBARK, a dock jumping competition and dog party at Riverside Park on Saturday, July 2nd and Sunday, July 3rd.

PemBARK will be two days of fun for humans and furry friends, featuring dog dock jumping events, a variety of dog and animal vendors, and a variety of activities for all dogs to come out and enjoy. The Canine Watersports Canada Dock Jumping events begin on Saturday, July 2nd at Riverside Park at 8:00 a.m., and will continue throughout the day until 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the Dock Jumping events begin at 9:00 a.m., at Riverside and will conclude with the finals taking place at 3:00 p.m.

The full dock jumping schedule can be found at caninewatersportscanada.com/

Riverside Park also features a large dog park and dog friendly tent and trailer campground.

The event is presented by YourTV and Pet Value, with help from End of the Leash and Bright Eyes and Bushy Tales.

For more information visit pembroke.ca or contact parks & rec at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501