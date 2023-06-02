PemBARK returns to Riverside Park for second annual event

Local families and their furry best friends are invited to enjoy a variety of exciting activities this weekend at Riverside Park. Canine Water Sports Canada will be hosting a dog dock jumping contest. In addition to this, there will also be other activities including a Try-it class for your canine, and a wide variety of vendors to interact with.

This event is sponsored by End of the Leash Pet Boutique with help from Bright Eyes and Bushy Tails, Clarion Hotel, & Petvalu. Organizers say those in attendance can enter for your chance to win a prize with items from many of the vendors at the City of Pembroke Booth.



The City of Pembroke stresses that all dogs must remain on a leash during the event. Additionally, there is no cost to attend this event. Canine Water Sports Canada's dock jumping events will begin on Saturday, June 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, June 4th at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude with the finals taking place at 3:00 p.m. at Riverside Park (961 Pembroke St. West). The full event schedule for the water sports can be found at caninewatersportscanada.com

Riverside Park also features a large dog park and dog-friendly tent & trailer campground. Please contact the campground directly at 613-735-6821 ext. 1504 to make any camping reservations for this weekend.

For more information about PemBARK, please visit pembroke.ca and their social media platforms or contact the Parks & Recreation office at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray