Pembroke celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21st

On June 21st, the City of Pembroke, and Family & Children’s Services of Renfrew County (FCSRC) have collaborated to honour our Indigenous people on National Indigenous People’s Day. We will be offering teachings, ceremonies, and activities for people of all ages. New this year and a part of the city's commitments to Truth and Reconciliation and to the Indigenous families they service, they will be building a sweat to expand the ceremonies and teachings that they can offer clients, families and community members while utilizing the expertise of our Elders and knowledge keepers.

Activities during this celebration will be held at Rotary Park and the Waka-ehi Lodge located at the Isabella St. office. The sacred ceremonies and sweat building will take place at the lodge, while all the other activities will take place at Rotary Park. Activities at Rotary Park include a Blanket Exercise, crafts, vendors, and free hot dogs provided by the Rotary Club of Pembroke.

Activities at the lodge will start at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony will take place at Rotary Park at 11 a.m. All activities will run until 3 p.m.

In addition to the activities between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pembroke will also be showing the movie ‘Angry Inuk’ at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre at 9 p.m. The movie shows a new tech-savvy generation of Inuit as they campaign to challenge long-established perceptions of seal hunting. Armed with social media and their own sense of humour and justice, this group is bringing its own voice into the conversation and presenting themselves to the world as a modern people in dire need of a sustainable economy. This film is rated 14A.

To register for a blanket exercise email natalie.beauchamp@fcsrenfrew.on.ca. For any other questions please contact the Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pembroke.ca.