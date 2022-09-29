Pembroke Child Care centre set to host fundraiser

After a 2 year, COVID-19 Pandemic Hiatus, The Wise Owl daycare is hosting their biggest fundraising event of the year.

The Wise Owl Daycare Fun Fair taking place at 151 Isabella St Thursday.

The event opens at 5:00 for concession, and all other activities run from 5:30-7:30.

The Fundraiser features lots of games, Prizes, a Hobby Farm, Face painting, Raffles, and more!

All proceeds are going to support the Not-for-profit daycare programs.

Tickets are $5 a person, and are on sale at the door.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fin