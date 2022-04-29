Pembroke Community Clean-Up set for May 7

The Pembroke Community Clean-Up is set to take place on May 7.

According to the Keeping Pembroke Beautiful Committee, volunteers will meet at the farmers market at the corner of Victoria and Lake St. From there, volunteers will receive bags and gloves.

Volunteers will then head out to pick up garbage in different areas of the city.

The committee says another way to "beautify the city" is to sponsor a bridge box. Flower boxes are installed by the committee on the Pembroke St. and Lake St. bridges every year.

Boxes are $50. A plaque acknowledging the sponsor is also included.

Those looking for more information on the sponsorship is asked to contact Jo-Anne Schutt at 613-735-6821 ext.1510.

Another initiative is the adopt-a-park/adopt-a-roadway program that encourages residents to get involved in maintaining a park or street. The initiative is open to interested community groups or individuals.

More information on that can be found by contacting the Parks & Recreation Department office at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pembroke.ca.

The clean-up is set to run from 9 a.m to 12 p.m on May 7.