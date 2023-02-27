Pembroke Community Expo returns May 12-13

The Pembroke Community Expo is returning to the Pembroke Memorial Centre this May.

On May 12 from 4-8 p.m. and May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Expo will provide an opportunity to get a glimpse of the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and connect with vendors, clubs and organizations, service providers, restaurants, and more.

The event promises an opportunity to make new connections and discover new businesses and organizations within the community. Additionally, live entertainment and informative workshops will be available all expo long. The event is free to attend and open to anyone in the community.

A wide selection of prizes from local businesses will be available to win.

The Pembroke Community Expo is hosted by The City of Pembroke, the Pembroke BIA, and Eco Pembroke. It is made possible with the support of Integrated Health Care, The Home Depot, OWL Rafting, and Chartwell Retirement Residences. EcoPembroke will have a collection of environmentally-friendly and environmentally-conscious businesses, resources, and workshops on site.

Local businesses, clubs, organizations, service providers, and restaurants are encouraged to register a booth at this year's event by filling out a form at www.pembroke.ca/expo or contacting the Pembroke Business Improvement Area.