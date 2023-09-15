Pembroke Fire Chief calls on residents to check fire alarms

Fire Chief Scott Selle, from the Pembroke Fire Department, is calling on all residents of the City of Pembroke to test their smoke alarms on September 28th as part of Test Your Smoke Alarm Day. They ask people to be prepared to be "Saved by the Beep" with a working smoke alarm. Adding that it is the best chance to keep safe in the event of a fire.

The City of Pembroke is joining communities across Ontario on September 28th by asking everyone to take a minute and ensure that there are working smoke alarms installed in their home.

"Being prepared to act in the event of a fire can start with simply pressing the test button and having the confidence that a working smoke alarm is in your home," said Chief Selle. "Lives will be saved by regularly testing smoke alarms at least once a month, refreshing batteries at least once a year, and replacing smoke alarms older than 10 years."

Last year, Ontario lost 133 people to deadly fires, which is the highest number in over 20 years. The Fire Department says many of these fires were found to have no working smoke alarm and stand as a reminder that only working smoke alarms will alert a person to a fire and give them and their loved ones enough time to safely escape.

"In Ontario, we’ve seen a significant rise in fatal fires and the number of people we have lost in these fires is very concerning," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "Entire families have been lost to fire and the most troubling part is that the majority of these fires did not have a working smoke alarm in the home. Had there been working smoke alarms, and a well thought out and practiced home fire escape plan, these deaths may have been prevented."

For more information visit www.savedbythebeep.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray