Pembroke Fire Department extinguishes vehicle fire on Mackay St.

The Pembroke Fire Department say they responded to the report of a commercial vehicle on fire on the Mackay Street the afternoon of July 6th at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Department initially responded with on-duty personnel.

On arrival, responders say the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with communication lines above burning as well.

The fire was quickly brought under control by Fire Department personnel. There were no injuries resulting from the fire. Due to concerns over the product onboard the vehicle, containment efforts to mitigate and contain a minor leak began immediately and the Ministry of Environment was informed.

PFD say they consulted the appropriate documents and with the cooperation of the Operations Department have controlled all run-off of the product including contaminated water from extinguishing efforts.

The fire was contained to the vehicle and a damage assessment of the communication lines is currently underway. Ottawa River Power has assessed the power lines and have determined they has not been impacted.

Due to the heat, back-up firefighters and volunteer firefighters were called to the scene but the fire was extinguished by responding personnel.

PFD has begun an investigation to attempt to determine the cause and origin of this fire.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray