Pembroke Fire Department extinguishes vehicle fire on Mackay St.
The Pembroke Fire Department say they responded to the report of a commercial vehicle on fire on the Mackay Street the afternoon of July 6th at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Department initially responded with on-duty personnel.
On arrival, responders say the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with communication lines above burning as well.
The fire was quickly brought under control by Fire Department personnel. There were no injuries resulting from the fire. Due to concerns over the product onboard the vehicle, containment efforts to mitigate and contain a minor leak began immediately and the Ministry of Environment was informed.
PFD say they consulted the appropriate documents and with the cooperation of the Operations Department have controlled all run-off of the product including contaminated water from extinguishing efforts.
The fire was contained to the vehicle and a damage assessment of the communication lines is currently underway. Ottawa River Power has assessed the power lines and have determined they has not been impacted.
Due to the heat, back-up firefighters and volunteer firefighters were called to the scene but the fire was extinguished by responding personnel.
PFD has begun an investigation to attempt to determine the cause and origin of this fire.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Flypass and rifle volley for Capt. Marc Larouche memorial serviceOn Friday, July 7th, a memorial service is being held for Captain Marc Larouche at Garrison Petawawa. The pilot passed away in a helicopter training exercise in late June. The ceremony will feature a flypast by Royal Canadian Air Force and a rifle volley.
-
Multicultural Festival coming to Pembroke Waterfront ParkThe 8th consecutive Multicultural Festival is taking place at the Pembroke Waterfront Park on Friday, July 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with cultural dance performances, music, interactive workshops, and food.
-
Lanark OPP charge eight motorists with impaired driving over road safety campaignAs part of Canada Road Safety Week June 24th to July 1st, Lanark OPP charged eight drivers with impaired driving-related offences. A total of 141 Provincial Offence Notices were issued for a wide variety of offences.
-
Brockville Police update crash investigation, woman remains in serious conditionA 22-year-old woman remains in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on July 5th. Brockville Police say the vehicle was exiting the 401 when the struck the pedestrian on Stewart Blvd. Police detail heavy traffic delays caused by the ongoing investigation.
-
"Foodie Shop Tour" is newest in local Adventures SeriesThe self-driving "Foodie Shop Adventures" tour launched recently in Westport, with a tour of a variety of food shops in Merrickville, Westport, Lyndhurst, Seeley’s Bay, Athens, Portland, Prescott, Gananoque and Brockville.
-
Frontenac OPP investigate fatal incident at Big Clear Lake in Central Frontenac Twp.A 52-year-old individual from Scarborough was pronounced deceased one day after they were reportedly thrown from a Personal Watercraft on Big Clear Lake in Central Frontenac Township.
-
E.coli levels make Sydenham Point Park Beach temporarily unsafe for swimmingDue to unacceptable levels of E.coli in the water at Loughborough Memorial Park in Sydenham, KFL&A Public Health says the water is unsafe for swimming.
-
Kingston Police seek information on serious downtown pedestrian collisionThe investigation is ongoing into a collision involving a pedestrian on Division St. Police are seeking information from the public on the crash that occurred after Canada Day celebrations on the early morning of July 2nd.
-
Pikwakanagan First Nation resident charged with three counts of breaching probationA 38-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation has been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call regarding multiple cases of the accused breaching their probation order.