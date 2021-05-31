Pembroke lower flags at half-mast to honour 215 First Nations children found buried in mass grave

PEMBROKE,ONT -- The City of Pembroke is lowering flags at half-mast today in memory of the 215 children whose bodies were found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

“I am incredibly saddened to hear about this tragedy." said Pembroke Mayor Michael Lemay in a press release. "We have lowered our flags in Pembroke to remember the lives of the 215 children in Kamloops. We want our Indigenous community to know that Pembroke stands with them during this difficult time.”

The city joins other cities across the province in making the call including Ottawa, Toronto, Mississauga and Windsor.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Twitter that the Peace Tower flag and flags on all federal buildings will be flown at half-mast. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also announced similar measures for provincial buildings.

To honour the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower flag and flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 30, 2021

I have asked that the flags at all Ontario government buildings and establishments across the province be flown at half-mast in memory of the 215 Indigenous children whose lives were tragically lost at the former Kamloops residential school. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 30, 2021



With files from the Canadian Press