iHeartRadio
18°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Pembroke Lumber Kings eliminated from CCHL Playoffs

1520667_10152101121303292_1449411170_n

It went into four overtime periods, but the Pembroke Lumber Kings were unable to secure the first round falling to the Brockville Braves in quadruple overtime, 2-1. 

Caleb Kean scored the game winning goal for the Braves. 

Jack Stockfish scored the lone goal for the Lumber Kings scoring on the powerplay in the first period. 

12

Check out the latest Songs