Pembroke Lumber Kings eliminated from CCHL Playoffs
It went into four overtime periods, but the Pembroke Lumber Kings were unable to secure the first round falling to the Brockville Braves in quadruple overtime, 2-1.
Caleb Kean scored the game winning goal for the Braves.
Jack Stockfish scored the lone goal for the Lumber Kings scoring on the powerplay in the first period.
