Pembroke Lumber Kings extend winning streak to three

The Pembroke Lumber Kings got the victory at home on Sunday against the Cornwall Colts, 4-1.

There were four different goal scorers for the Lumber Kings in the victory.

Goals were scored by Jacob Zwirecki, Jesse Kirkby, Joe Jordan, and Alex Urbisci.

Jesse Kirkby took home the first star of the game.

The Lumber Kings are currently on a three-game winning streak.

They next play in the Fall Showcase at Bell Sensplex with a game against the Nepean Raiders on Saturday.