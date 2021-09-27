iHeartRadio
Pembroke Lumber Kings return to the ice

The CCHL kicked off it's season on Friday. 

In their first game, the Pembroke Lumber Kings dropped it's season opener against the Kemptville 73's, 3-2. 

Lumber Kings goaltender Dalton McBride was named the third star in the game registering 35 saves in the loss. 

On Sunday, the Lumber Kings were able to bounce back with a 2-1 victory over the Smiths Falls Bears. 

Brady Egan scored the game winning goal on the powerplay.

The Lumber Kings next game will be at the Brockville Memorial Centre on Friday against the Brockville Braves. 

