Pembroke Lumber Kings take third straight loss

The Pembroke Lumber Kings took a third loss Sunday evening, in a 4-1 game against the Ottawa Junior Senators, who currently lead the league.

The Lumber Kings came out strong in the first, but by the second the Kings were unable to clear the puck, ultimately leading to their loss.

The Kings' head coach and general manager, Alex Armstrong, spoke after the game, he said "Their speciality teams were better than ours tonight," he said. "The kings missed a chance at the end of the game... so they have to learn from that."

He later said making mistakes against the Junior Senators is costly, as they've lost just five games in regulation this season.

The loss drops The Kings to third place in the Robinson Divison, tying them with the Renfrew Wolves.