Pembroke man arrested after reports of a suspicious person

Police provinciale Ontario (CFRA)

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say an arrest was made after receiving reports of a suspicious person. 

Police say they received reported last Tuesday and Thursday of a suspicious person and vehicle on Pembroke St. East in Pembroke. 

Thursday afternoon, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Paul Martin Dr. 

44-year-old Kevin Roy Gerroir of Petawawa faces the following charges: 

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus
  • Fail to comply with probation - three counts
  • Criminal Harassment - beset and watch - two counts

The accused is expected to appear in court on Thursday. 

