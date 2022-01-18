Pembroke man arrested after reports of a suspicious person
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say an arrest was made after receiving reports of a suspicious person.
Police say they received reported last Tuesday and Thursday of a suspicious person and vehicle on Pembroke St. East in Pembroke.
Thursday afternoon, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Paul Martin Dr.
44-year-old Kevin Roy Gerroir of Petawawa faces the following charges:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus
- Fail to comply with probation - three counts
- Criminal Harassment - beset and watch - two counts
The accused is expected to appear in court on Thursday.