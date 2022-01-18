Pembroke man arrested after reports of a suspicious person

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say an arrest was made after receiving reports of a suspicious person.

Police say they received reported last Tuesday and Thursday of a suspicious person and vehicle on Pembroke St. East in Pembroke.

Thursday afternoon, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Paul Martin Dr.

44-year-old Kevin Roy Gerroir of Petawawa faces the following charges:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Fail to comply with probation - three counts

Criminal Harassment - beset and watch - two counts

The accused is expected to appear in court on Thursday.