Pembroke man arrested in "senseless act of mischief"
Following a nearly two-month-long investigation, Pembroke Police have made an arrest for what they are calling a "senseless act of mischief."
In the early morning of July 14th, 2022 police responded to a report of flowers from several platers along Pembroke Street West being uprooted. The plants, being used to decorate local businesses, were destroyed and spread across the roadway.
Following the investigation, Ontario Provincial Police from the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment arrested 20-year-old Pembroke resident Jordan Plumb on September 3rd, 2022. Plumb has been charged with mischief in relation to property damages.
Though the individual has been arrested, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident on July 14th to please come forward. Anyone with additional information on the act of vandalism in the downtown core is asked to contact Pembroke Police.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on October 4th, 2022.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
