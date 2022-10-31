Pembroke man charged after months-long investigation

Ontario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley has charged a Pembroke resident after a long-lasting break and enter investigation. The incident took place in May 2022, and the investigation has been ongoing since.

The break and enter occurred on McAllister Street in Pembroke. During the incident, electronics, musical instruments, and figurines were among the items stolen at the time. An OPP Scenes of Crime Officer and the UOV OPP Crime Unit were engaged to assist with the investigation.

Following the months-long investigation, on October 26th, 2022, 42-year-old Major Cody Charles was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

- Fail to comply with probation

The accused was released to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on November 29, 2022.

With files by CFRA"s Connor Ray