Pembroke man charged after theft from vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Pembroke man with several offences after a theft from a vehicle.
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to a complaint of a vehicle being entered on Mary St. on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the vehicle owner confronted a man who left the area by foot.
The suspect was arrested a short distance away and drugs and stolen property were seized.
35-year-old Tristan Robinson faces the following charges:
- Mischief under $5000
- Theft under $5000 from a motor vehicle
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Trespassing at night
- Possession of over 30g dried cannabis in a public place
- Possession of schedule I substance
He is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on October 5th.