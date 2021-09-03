iHeartRadio
Pembroke man charged after theft from vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Pembroke man with several offences after a theft from a vehicle. 

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to a complaint of a vehicle being entered on Mary St. on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m. 

Police say the vehicle owner confronted a man who left the area by foot. 

The suspect was arrested a short distance away and drugs and stolen property were seized. 

35-year-old Tristan Robinson faces the following charges: 

  • Mischief under $5000
  • Theft under $5000 from a motor vehicle
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Trespassing at night
  • Possession of over 30g dried cannabis in a public place
  • Possession of schedule I substance

He is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on October 5th. 

