Pembroke man charged after theft from vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Pembroke man with several offences after a theft from a vehicle.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to a complaint of a vehicle being entered on Mary St. on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle owner confronted a man who left the area by foot.

The suspect was arrested a short distance away and drugs and stolen property were seized.

35-year-old Tristan Robinson faces the following charges:

Mischief under $5000

Theft under $5000 from a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Trespassing at night

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis in a public place

Possession of schedule I substance

He is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on October 5th.