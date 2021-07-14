iHeartRadio
21°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Pembroke man charged with stunt driving after going 105 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone

opp

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP have charged a Pembroke man with stunt driving. 

Police say on July 10th just after 8:30 p.m., officers caught a 20-year-old driver going 105 km/h in a posted 50 km/h on Bruham Ave. in Laurentian Valley Township. 

The driver was issued a summons to appear at a Provincial Offences Court in Pembroke. 

The accused's license has been suspended for seven days. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days. 

12

Check out the latest Songs