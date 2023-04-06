Pembroke man faces criminal charges after disturbance call

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged one person with several criminal charges after responding to a disturbance call in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards.

OPP says officers responded to the disturbance call at a residence in the Township on March 31st, 2023 just before 8:00 a.m. Once officers arrived at the scene they arrested and charged 26-year-old Joshua Hilts from Pembroke with the following offences:

- Assault

- Utter threats to cause death or bodily harm

- Mischief to property

- Breach of probation order

OPP says the accused attended a bail hearing and remains in police custody.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray