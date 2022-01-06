iHeartRadio
Pembroke man faces multiple charges including impersonating a peace officer

Police provinciale de l'Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Pembroke resident with multiple charges, including impersonating a peace officer, in the City of Pembroke. 

Police say they responded to the report on Tuesday at around 2 a.m. An area resident reported seeing a suspicious male looking into vehicles on Fischer St. 

The resident reported that the male fled the scene after falsely indicating they were a police officer when confronted. 

Police say they located the male and made an arrest a short distance away. 

21-year-old Braden Gregory Baumhour of Pembroke has been charged with the following: 

  • Trespassing at night
  • Fail to comply with probation
  • Mischief
  • Personating a Peace Officer

The accused is set to appear in a Pembroke court on February 22, 2022.  
 

