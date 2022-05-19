Pembroke Marina and Riverside Park Campground to open May 20
The City of Pembroke has announced that the Pembroke Marina and Riverside Park Campground is set to open May 20.
For the marina, it will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. all throughout the summer.
Among the services available include the use of the slips for authorized slip holders, the service dock (gas serivce and pump-outs), and the use of the boat launch.
A daily launch is $7.25 + HST and a seasonal launch pass is $85 + HST.
For the campground, it will be opend seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends.
Services available for the campground include campsites, mini-putt, horseshoes, sports equipment lending hub, ice and snacks.
It is noted that there is construction on Pembroke St. W in front of Riverside Park. The City says those looking to visit the park should drive with caution and abide by the posted signage.
-
'Careless disposal of smoking materials' cause of blaze in Pembroke11 full-time and volunteer firefighters helped to bring the fire under control.
-
10 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in the area.
-
2022 Movies in the Square line-up setThe Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area has announced its Movies in the Square line-up for 2022.
-
New COVID-19 death in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the area.
-
Six new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.
-
Victim identified in fatal ATV crash in Prince Edward CountyThe crash happened Monday morning at around 9:50 a.m. on Hilltop Rd. in Prince Edward County.
-
'Unknown and uninvited person' found sleeping in Brockville resident's homeA 44-year-old woman has been charged after a break and enter at a home on Cuthbertson Ave.
-
Todd Francis named new director of Parks and RecreationThe City of Pembroke has announced Todd Francis as its new director of Parks and Recreation.
-
Higher volumes of traffic expected on Wolfe Island Ferry over Victoria Day weekendThe Wolfe Island Ferry is warning passengers of higher volumes of traffic to and from Wolfe Island over the upcoming Victoria Day weekend.