Pembroke Marina and Riverside Park Campground to open May 20

Photo of the Pembroke Marina.

The City of Pembroke has announced that the Pembroke Marina and Riverside Park Campground is set to open May 20. 

For the marina, it will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. all throughout the summer. 

Among the services available include the use of the slips for authorized slip holders, the service dock (gas serivce and pump-outs), and the use of the boat launch. 

A daily launch is $7.25 + HST and a seasonal launch pass is $85 + HST. 

For the campground, it will be opend seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends. 

Services available for the campground include campsites, mini-putt, horseshoes, sports equipment lending hub, ice and snacks. 

It is noted that there is construction on Pembroke St. W in front of Riverside Park. The City says those looking to visit the park should drive with caution and abide by the posted signage. 

