Pembroke Marina and Riverside Park Campground to remain closed during Victoria Day Weekend

PEMBROKE, ONT -- The City of Pembroke has announced that the Pembroke Marina and Riverside Park campground will not be opening during Victoria Day Weekend.

This is due to the extension of the stay-at-home order announced on Thursday.

No boats will be permitted to launch at the Marina.

The city says further to that, all City of Pembroke offices will remain close to the public until further notice. Essential visits will continue to be made by appointment only.

If you would like to speak to a staff member, you are asked to call 613-735-6821 or email pembroke@pembroke.ca between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

They say it will continue to follow all provincial legislation during the stay-at-home order.