Pembroke Memorial Centre celebrates its 70th anniversary

The Pembroke Memorial Centre has been the home of the Lumber Kings Hockey for seven decades.

On November 14th, the Kings will pay tribute to the historic arena by marking the 70th anniversary of the grand opening of the building back in 1951. Several alumni will participate in a pre-game ceremony before the Kings face-off against the Kemptville 73’s.

Tickets are still available for the game and special night on the team’s website.