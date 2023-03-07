iHeartRadio
Pembroke motorist charged with careless driving crashing into road sign


Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe has charged one driver after an investigation into a single-vehicle collision involving a van on Highway 60. 

Police report that on February 28th, 2023, shortly after 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the single collision involving a van near Athanas Road in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

In a release, police say the driver suffered a loss of control and veered into the ditch striking a road sign and trees in the process. After the following police investigation, the 21-year-old driver from Pembroke was charged with careless driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and issued a Provincial Offences Act notice.

OPP say the driver was uninjured in the crash. The vehicle did require a tow from the ditch. The Ministry of Transportation was then notified about the damaged road sign.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

