Pembroke, Ont. awards water main replacement contract to Eastway Contracting
The City of Pembroke is awarding the contract for the first phase of a water main replacement project to Eastway Contracting. The bid came in around $300,000 below other competitors at just over $1.69 million.
The project will see the water main on Bennett Street replaced, with a full reconstruction of the road and a new paved shoulder. The project will span from Everett Street to Boundary Road, with a bit of the project expanding to International Drive.
The replacement part one of a two-phase project that will see additional construction in 2023. The water main is being replaced due to multiple breaks over the recent years, making a future failure highly likely.
The federal government is fronting 50% of the project, with the province providing an additional 33.3% of funding. The City of Pembroke is responsible for the remaining 16.6%, plus any overages that may occur.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
