Pembroke, Ont. Festival Hall expanding accessibility
After a successful seat campaign, Pembroke's Festival Hall has made some interior renovations to ease accessibility concerns.
The new seats are bright red and provide a nice theatre atmosphere, with wider seats and aisles that make the theatre more accessible to patrons.
The theatre is looking to host an open house ceremony, where all renovations will be freshly revealed for all.
The seat campaign initially launched in December 2021 and received significant contributions from within the community. The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke made a $53,000 contribution, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories donated another $10,000 to the campaign.
The campaign wrapped up within seven months, raising a total of $200,000 for the renovations.
-
Kingston Symphony announces new concert seasonThe Kingston Symphony is returning to the stage as a full orchestra once again, performing some of history's greatest music, live and right in front of you.
-
Kingston, Ont. fire crews battle Princess Street blazeKingston Fire Services says they battled a fire on Princess Street on the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
-
On The Move: 400 years of transportation in Kingston, Ont.On The Move is the Kingston PumpHouse Museum's 2022 temporary exhibit. An experience you can indulge in until November 26, 2022.
-
Former Lumber King Mason McTavish to lead Team Canada at World JuniorsA former Pembroke Lumber King has been chosen as captain for Team Canada at the upcoming rescheduled World Junior Championships in Edmonton, AB.
-
New toy bins come to KFPL's rural branchesGet ready for more fun at many of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's rural branches. New toy bins are now in Arden, Mountain Grove, Parham, and Sharbot Lake.
-
Disturbance on VIA Rail leads to trespass and assault chargesThe Brockville Police Service has charged a man after receiving complaints of a disturbance from VIA Rail staff.
-
Potentially harmful algal blooms in Leeds and Thousand IslandsThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is warning area residents there may be potentially harmful algal blooms within local bodies of water.
-
Three drivers charged with impaired driving in Embrun, Ont.The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged three drivers with impaired driving between the weekend of July 25 to August 1, 2022.
-
Stolen vehicle recovered in Quinte WestOfficers from the Quinte West Detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged a man following a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls.