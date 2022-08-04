Pembroke, Ont. Festival Hall expanding accessibility

After a successful seat campaign, Pembroke's Festival Hall has made some interior renovations to ease accessibility concerns.

The new seats are bright red and provide a nice theatre atmosphere, with wider seats and aisles that make the theatre more accessible to patrons.

The theatre is looking to host an open house ceremony, where all renovations will be freshly revealed for all.

The seat campaign initially launched in December 2021 and received significant contributions from within the community. The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke made a $53,000 contribution, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories donated another $10,000 to the campaign.

The campaign wrapped up within seven months, raising a total of $200,000 for the renovations.