Pembroke Ont, resident charged with assault and weapons offences
A Pembroke resident is facing several charges, including assault and weapons offences, after an incident in Pembroke. On March 8th, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police say at approximately 4:00 a.m. members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the OPP responded to an altercation between two individuals at a residence on Pembroke Street East in the City of Pembroke.
Once officers arrived at the scene, the following investigation found that the victim had been assaulted with an edged weapon and sustained minor injuries. Police took one person into custody at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics.
As a result of this incident, 31-year-old Michell Skene has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Breaking and entering a place to commit indictable offence
- Failure to comply with probation - two counts
Police say the accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Ottawa Valley Tourism Award nominations open with new additionsNominations are open for the 2023 Tourism Awards in the Ottawa Valley. This year the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association added three new categories which are also open for nominations. Winners will be announced at the OVTA's Annual General Meeting on April 25th.
-
Lifetime Achievement Award presented at International Women's Day eventOwner of Wendy’s Country Market and Furnace Falls Farm, Wendy Bank, was awarded this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award through the Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre during their annual International Women's Day event.
-
Apple AirTags used to steal vehicles found in Cornwall, OntOPP report two Apple AirTags were found on vehicles within a 24-hour period. OPP explains that thieves can place an AirTag in hidden areas of a vehicle when it is parked in a public space, later tracking the vehicle to the owner's home and stealing it from their driveway.
-
South Frontenac Council approved budget for 2023A budget of $37.4 million has been approved by South Frontenac Council for 2023. 78% of residents who responded to a survey about the budget last fall indicated they'd prefer a reasonable increase in property taxes to maintain or enhance services.
-
KHSC named one of Canada's top 40 hospitalsIn rankings released by the American publication Newsweek, Kingston Health Science Centre placed in the top 40 hospitals in Canada. The rankings measured patient care provided in more than 1,000 hospitals across 27 countries.
-
Two young motorists charged driving impaired on same dayA 21 and 17-year-old are facing impaired charges after being involved in separate incidents on March 4th, 2023. The 21-year-old was charged at a RIDE check in Westmeath, while the 17-year-old was charged after crashing into a ditch in the Town of Petawawa.
-
OPP ask for help identifying break-in suspects at hunting campOntario Provincial Police are asking for help to identify the suspects involved in a break and enter which occurred at a hunting camp between Moxley Lake and Lowrie Lake in the municipality of Highlands East. OPP says the break and enter happened on February 27th, 2023 at approximately 6:00 p.m.
-
Applications open for annual community foundation grantEligible community charitable organizations can apply for one of two available grants with up to $10,000 of total funding available. Applications must be submitted to Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation by March 31st, 2023.
-
Local man dead after collapsing in downtown BrockvilleA local man in his mid-sixties was pronounced dead at the Brockville General after Brockville Police say he collapsed near King Street West in front of Finnegan's Tavern. Police say the death has been deemed not suspicious.