Pembroke Ont, resident charged with assault and weapons offences

A Pembroke resident is facing several charges, including assault and weapons offences, after an incident in Pembroke. On March 8th, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police say at approximately 4:00 a.m. members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the OPP responded to an altercation between two individuals at a residence on Pembroke Street East in the City of Pembroke.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the following investigation found that the victim had been assaulted with an edged weapon and sustained minor injuries. Police took one person into custody at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

As a result of this incident, 31-year-old Michell Skene has been charged with the following offences:

- Assault with a weapon

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Breaking and entering a place to commit indictable offence

- Failure to comply with probation - two counts

Police say the accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray