Pembroke prepares for National day of Truth and Reconciliation



Friday, September 30th, 2022, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. A day to honour the children who never returned home and the survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Educating everyone on the history of residential schools and the pain that it has caused and continues to cause survivors, family members and their communities is an important step in reconciling.

In conjunction with National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the City of Pembroke is partnering with The Circle of Turtle Lodge and Algonquin College to present the "KAIROS Blanket Exercise". This will be taking place in the Algonquin College gym from 10 am - 1 pm and is a 16+ exercise that is free to register for.

There will also be more activities in the afternoon with the Family & Children's Services of Renfrew County and The Circle of Turtle Lodge. These activities include a Bannock and drink drop-in and ribbon cutting ceremony at 464 Isabella St. Lodge starting at 1:30 pm. From Saint Jean Baptiste Church at 2:30 pm, there will be a placement of shoes, a drumming ceremony, and a community walks to the Marina where a candlelight vigil will be held.

For more information, or to register for the KAIROS Blanket Exercise, please contact the Recreation Department at hdemont@pembroke.ca or by calling 613-735-6821

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink