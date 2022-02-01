Pembroke Public Library celebrating after recent renovations

The Pembroke Public Library is celebrating some new changes to the historic facility.

The library held board members and local council members at the newly restored building for a reopening ceremony, including wine, appetizers and a tour of the changes. Most of the renovations have been completed over the past two years of the pandemic.

Chairperson of the board, Laurentian Valley Councillor Keith Watt, describes the library as "roomy, and even more comfortable and inviting than it was before." He thanked the library's CEO Karthi Rajamani for all of her hard work during the renovation, as well as listing some of her accomplishments during her five years working in the building. He described her as the visionary that has caused the library to leap forward.

The event was a great opportunity to see the changes and updates at the library, as well as learn about what is being offered to residents. The updates include new flooring installed throughout the library, a new kitchen facility, renovated bathrooms, and a variety of safety and security features such as security gates.

CEO Rajamani said the library is her passion, and that she wanted to improve the experience and move forward together, as a community hub.