Pembroke Regional: 3 new COVID-19 cases

Pembroke Regional Hospital is reporting an increase of three new COVID-19 cases in the county on March 15, 2022.

This brings the total number of active cases up to 88, according to the county's health unit update.

10 people are currently in hospital with the virus, however Renfrew County and District's update states there are none currently admitted to the intensive care unit.

The health unit is reporting a total of 3,544 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 35 deaths. Of which, 3,421 have been resolved. The 35 deaths are not considered a resolved case.

Experts also warn numbers may not be fully accurate, as PCR testing requirements are now limited to the most vulnerable individuals and people who work or live in a high-risk setting.