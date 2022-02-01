Pembroke Regional announces Catch the Ace 3.0 winner

And the winner is... Sandra Laflamme!

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has announced their Catch the Ace winner for week #27. Sandra Laflamme won the weekly pot amount of %5,862 after her ticket revealed the jack of clubs. The next Catch the Ace 3.0 weekly draw winner will receive a jackpot amount over $107,000 if the ace of spades is caught.

The Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize draw, and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner that draws the ace of spades.

50 per cent of ticket sales go to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and the hospitals highest priority needs. The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation thanked its board of directors, the community, and its donors for keeping the raffle going throughout the pandemic.

To purchase your tickets, visit www.prhcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition in Petawawa and Mavens Beauty Collab in downtown Pembroke. The drive thru ticket booth located at 775 Pembroke Street East is also open for in-person sales on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.