Pembroke Regional Hospital addressing staffing challenges

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is addressing staffing challenges through new, innovative ways.

While staffing challenges in the health care sector aren't new, the COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the intense labour shortage being felt across the province. In the recent weeks, hospitals across the country have taken drastic measures to cope with staff shortages, especially during times of high staff infection rates, by temporarily closing emergency departments and other services.

While the Pembroke Regional Hospital has no had to make such a critical decision, the work going on behind the scenes to ensure appropriate staffing is in place is unprecedented.

Recently, Statistics Canada reported that job vacancies in health care during the first quarter of this year were nearly double what they were two years ago, in part due to the stress of the pandemic and increased workloads. Combined with high rates of retirement and people leaving the profession, there aren't enough new nursing graduates to fill the spots.

"We have been asking our workforce to do a lot in order to fill in the gaps and ensure that the uninterrupted, high quality care that our patients deserve remains in place. However, with everyone stepping up, including our management team, our health care team is fatigued," said Vice President of Clinical and Support Services, Beth Brownlee.

The hospital has been expanding health care teams to include new roles and welcome in other health care professionals. While not a new concept at PRH, various staffing issues have led to increased changes. As an example, rehabilitation assistants were introduced into the hospital and teams recently. "More recently though we have integrated Health Care Aides who are supporting clinical operations on our Rehabilitation, Acute Mental Health and Intensive Care units, with further expansion of this model planned for other clinical units," Brownlee said. "We have also added Unit Support Workers to our Medical program to assist with non-clinical duties. Furthermore, we have welcomed an International Nursing Graduate to our Rehabilitation program and hope that we will be able to expand this initiative in the future."

Other pilot initiatives include physician assistants supporting staff teams, increased respiratory therapy support in the ICU, and the addition of advance care paramedics in the emergency department.

The hospital says while these changes are helping decrease the number of unfilled shifts, they alone aren't enough to guarantee a long-term solution to the staffing crisis.

Human Resources Director Brent McIntyre said the hospital is expanding its recruitment efforts by taking full advantage of social media channels and traditional methods such as in-person job fairs. They are also connecting with clinical educators in nursing to ensure that students are fully aware of career opportunities at PRH.

"We also want to ensure that our newest recruits not only feel welcome but supported through mentorship opportunities while finding new and innovative ways to express gratitude and ensure that our existing team members feel valued," McIntyre said.

