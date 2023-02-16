Pembroke Regional Hospital awarded for organ and tissue donations

The Pembroke Regional Hospital has been recognized by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) for its outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation in Ontario in 2021-2022. PRH received the Provincial Routine Notification Rate Award for achieving a 100 percent routine notification rate throughout 2021-2022.

The hospital explains that this means that, as part of a standard process that occurs following the death of a patient at PRH, staff have consistently notified the Ontario Health (TGLN) team so that they have an opportunity to determine if there is potential for organ and/or tissue donation.

This is the fourth time PRH has received this award and for 2021-2022, PRH says they were very pleased to learn that they were the only hospital in Ontario to receive this particular award.

"This past year alone, as part of our commitment to organ and tissue donation, PRH helped ensure that three patients were able to give the gift of tissue donation, enhancing the lives of many," said PRH President and CEO Sabine Mersmann.

"Since joining the Trillium Gift of Life Network a decade ago, our hospital has supported organ and tissue donation while providing optimal end-of-life care for all patients and their families," she said, adding that the hospital team reports every patient death so that TGLN's specially trained staff can identify potential donors and approach families to get consent.

A total of 40 Ontario hospitals were awarded a 2021-2022 Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) Hospital Achievement Award within five categories.

"The success of organ and tissue donation in Ontario relies on the hard work and dedication of our health care partners. The Pembroke Regional Hospital has made an outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation and this award is a reflection of their commitment to implementing leading donation practices, integrating donation as part of quality end-of-life care, and continuously working to save lives through organ and tissue donation," said Rebecca Cooper, Vice President, Ontario Renal Network and Trillium Gift of Life Network, Ontario Health. "Every Ontarian has the opportunity to demonstrate their support for this life-saving work by registering their consent to organ and tissue donation at BeADonor.ca."

The hospital says that almost 1,400 people are on the waitlist for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every three days someone will die waiting. Over 90 percent of Ontarians support donation, yet only 35 percent have formally registered their consent. Adding that one donor can save up to 8 lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of up to 75 more through the gift of tissue.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray