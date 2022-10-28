Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's AUTO LOTTO returns

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says they are excited to announce the launch of their third annual Auto Lotto for Healthcare. With the official launch taking place on October 25th. Following the success of the first two, which raised a combined total of over $285,000, they are excited to bring it back for another year.

For this year's initiative, the Grand Prize Draw is for a brand new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross SUV AWD XLE. That draw will take place on Thursday, November 24th. In addition to the Grand Prize Draw, two Early Bird Draws will also be held. With the first, on November 3rd for a Husqvarna Trio Package donated by Yves Roy & Associates which is valued at nearly $2,000. The second Early Bird Draw will be on November 10th for a $3,000 travel voucher donated by Brian Kendrick of Travel Only.

The PRH Foundation's Executive Director, Roger Martin says tickets are limited so they recommend making sure you buy early so you don't miss out, "We can feel the excitement building in the community as our sponsors get the message out there. Thank you to everyone involved in the 2022 Auto Lotto. We cannot do it without you! You are truly making a difference!"

Community Fundraising Specialist Leigh Costello gave a special shout-out to all sponsors of this year's Auto Lotto, which include; Bumpy Roads Studio, Perri-Rae Boell and Associates/The Cooperators, Mortgages by Lindsey, MyFM, MacKinnon Water Solutions, Mark Ryan - Via Capital, Yves Roy & Associates, Petawawa Toyota and Brian Kendrick - Travel Only.

Tickets are $25 each, three for $60 or seven for $100 and can be purchased online at AUTOLOTTO.CA. Tickets are also available in person at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation office (cash only).

For more information, please contact the PRH Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or visit the PRHF website at www.prhfoundation.com

With files by CFRa's Connor Ray