Pembroke Regional Hospital maintaining mandatory mask policy
Masks will continue to be mandatory at the Pembroke Regional Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
In a release, PRH says that face coverings will continue to be required for patients, staff, volunteers, visitors, essential caregiver/care partners, and contractors/vendors.
"We rely on the safety measures we have in place to not only keep our community's most vulnerable patients safe, but also to help to ensure that our staff and physicians stay healthy and are ready and able to provide the care and services our community needs," said PRH President and CEO Pierre Noel in a press release.
The hospital says, until there is a regional approach around the easing of some of the other safety measures such as screening, there will be no changes to current practice or policies.
Most of the province's remaining masking requirements, including on public transit and in hospitals, will expire on Saturday.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says organizations may implement their own policies.
